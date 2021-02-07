Varlamov kicked out 28 shots Saturday in a 4-3 defeat of Pittsburgh.

Well-rested after nearly a week off since the Islanders' last contest, Varlamov put an end to his three-game winless slide (0-2-1). The 32-year-old got off to a fast start to the season, but has shown a little wobble since late-January, allowing three or more goals in each of his last four starts. Look for him to draw back in Monday against the Rangers.