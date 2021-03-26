Varlamov made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston on Thursday.

Varlamov had lost his previous two games and then sat on the end of the bench as Ilya Sorokin beat Philly in back-to-back games. So this win came at a critical time. Given Sorokin's growing game, Varlamov will be pushed in the Islander net, so you may need a handcuff to see you through to season's end. Sorokin's game is highly regarded.