Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Solid despite loss

Varlamov stopped 26 of 28 shots Friday, but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Varlamov kept things close with the Islanders trailing by a goal in the third period, but his teammates were unable to even the score. All in all, it's a solid debut for the 31-year-old with his new team. It's uncertain if Varlamov or Thomas Greiss will get the nod for Sunday's home game against the Jets.