Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Solid despite loss
Varlamov stopped 26 of 28 shots Friday, but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Varlamov kept things close with the Islanders trailing by a goal in the third period, but his teammates were unable to even the score. All in all, it's a solid debut for the 31-year-old with his new team. It's uncertain if Varlamov or Thomas Greiss will get the nod for Sunday's home game against the Jets.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making Islanders Debut•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net for preseason finale•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Friday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Signs four-year deal with Islanders•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses to Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.