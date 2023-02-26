Varlamov made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win over the Jets on Sunday.

Varlamov didn't face much early in the game, with Winnipeg only recording one shot in the first period. However, the 34-year-old netminder was ready when called upon, making 22 saves in the final two frames to earn his second shutout of the year. Varlamov improves to 11-7-2 this season with a .914 save percentage while backing up Ilya Sorokin.