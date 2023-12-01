Varlamov kicked out 39 of 43 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Carolina outshot the Islanders in every period, including a staggering 30-7 combined over the second and third frames, so without Varlamov's efforts, this game likely would have gone differently. He has a favorable 2.49 GAA and .926 save percentage in eight contests this season, but those numbers are heavily influenced by the two shutouts he collected from Oct. 28-Nov. 2. Over his last five appearances, Varlamov has a 3.38 GAA and an .896 save percentage.