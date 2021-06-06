Varlamov made 28 saves on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Varlamov surrendered a power-play goal to David Krejci in the second period, but the Islanders responded with four unanswered goals. The Russian goalie has now won two of his last three starts, helping the Islanders to even the second-round series at two games apiece. He seems to have regained the starting role from Ilya Sorokin, so Varlamov should be expected to start a pivotal Game 5 in Boston on Monday.