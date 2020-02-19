Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting against former team

Varlamov will tend the road twine against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Varlamov has lost two straight starts despite allowing just three total goals and posting a .960 save percentage. The lack of support from the skaters in front of him is troubling, and taking down the Avalanche is already a tough task. The Avs rank second in the league with 3.69 goals per home game, although the absence of Mikko Rantanen (upper body) provides some aid to Varlamov against his former squad.