Varlamov will guard the home cage in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will start consecutive games for the first time since February. His four-game win streak ended against the Capitals on Tuesday, but Varlamov still sports a .933 save percentage over the past five contests. The Flyers lost 9-0 to the Rangers on Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see how they bounce back.