Varlamov will guard the road crease Sunday for Game 1 in Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov won back the starting job from Ilya Sorokin in the second-round series win over Boston and closed that series out with three consecutive victories. A Varlamov win Sunday would make the Islanders just the third team in league history to have two separate goalies post four-game winning streaks in the same postseason, joining the 1972 Bruins and 1980 Flyers. Doing so won't be easy against a Lightning team that eliminated Varlamov and the Islanders at this stage of the playoffs last year. Overall, the Russian netminder's 4-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .925 save percentage this postseason.