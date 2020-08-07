Varlamov will guard the cage during Friday's Game 4 versus the Panthers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov wasn't great in Game 3, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss, but he was fantastic in Games 1 and 2, so it isn't surprising to see coach Barry Trotz sticking with the 32-year-old netminder Friday. Through the first three games of the postseason, Varlamov has posted a 2-1-0 record while recording a 2.03 GAA and .923 save percentage.