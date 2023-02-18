Varlamov will defend the road net against Boston on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has a 10-6-2 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He will get the second half of New York's back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Bruins sit third in the league this year with 3.69 goals per game.