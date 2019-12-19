Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Boston
Varlamov will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road clash with the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has been fantastic in the month of December, picking up four wins in four starts while posting an exceptional 1.46 GAA and .954 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder will try to secure his 12th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Boston club that's 12-1-6 at home this year.
