Varlamov will defend the visiting crease versus Carolina on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Varlamov is 3-3-1 with a 2.30 GAA and .930 save percentage this season. He will make his second appearance in six games as Ilya Sorokin is the undisputed No. 1 netminder with the Islanders. It's a tough matchup for the Islanders as they are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the second-place Hurricanes, who are tied for 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per game.