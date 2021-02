Varlamov will patrol the road crease in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov endured a rough stretch after a hot start, but he seems to be back on track, sporting a .921 save percentage and a 4-2-1 record overall. The Blueshirts are starting to heat up, too, as they've won three of the last four games, scoring at least three goals in each contest.