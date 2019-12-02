Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Detroit

Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice Monday, suggesting he'll get the start in Detroit, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

The Islanders will alternate starting goalies for the 25th consecutive game to open the season, locking in Varlamov against a Red Wings team that's been outscored 114-62 through 29 games. This will be Varlamov's third consecutive appearance after he relieved an ailing Thomas Greiss in New York's last game, and the Russian netminder holds plenty of DFS appeal in this highly favorable matchup.