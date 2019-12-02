Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Detroit
Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice Monday, suggesting he'll get the start in Detroit, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.
The Islanders will alternate starting goalies for the 25th consecutive game to open the season, locking in Varlamov against a Red Wings team that's been outscored 114-62 through 29 games. This will be Varlamov's third consecutive appearance after he relieved an ailing Thomas Greiss in New York's last game, and the Russian netminder holds plenty of DFS appeal in this highly favorable matchup.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in relief•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Sharks on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Weathers storm for OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.