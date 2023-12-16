Varlamov will guard the road goal Saturday against Montreal, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov has stopped 120 of 133 shots during his four-game win streak. He will get the second half of New York's back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Boston. Varlamov has posted a 6-3-1 record this season with a 2.60 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Canadiens rank 28th in the league this campaign with 2.62 goals per game.