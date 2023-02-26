Varlamov will guard the road goal Sunday against Winnipeg, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov, who last played Feb. 18 in a 6-2 loss to the Islanders, has a 10-7-2 record this season with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Jets sit 18th in the league this campaign with 3.07 goals per game.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Playing time could be sparse•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Teammates on heels all night long•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Boston•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Habs in OT•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Secures win over Flyers•