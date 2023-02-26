Varlamov will guard the road goal Sunday against Winnipeg, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov, who last played Feb. 18 in a 6-2 loss to the Islanders, has a 10-7-2 record this season with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Jets sit 18th in the league this campaign with 3.07 goals per game.