Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg
According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's road matchup with Winnipeg.
Varlamov played well in his last start Saturday against Florida, turning aside 35 of 37 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 31-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his second win of the season in a road matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.13 goals per game this campaign, 17th in the NHL.
