Varlamov will be in goal for Monday's preseason clash with the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov enters preseason as the presumptive No. 2 behind Ilya Sorokin, who made 52 appearances for the club last season. For his part, the 34-year-old Varlamov still managed to keep his GAA under three (2.91) but was only able to secure 10 wins in his 31 contests. It's a contract year for Varlamov, so the netminder should be motivated to play more games and to prove he still can be a starter.