Varlamov will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has not seen the ice in the last four games, but he is coming off a shutout over the Jets on Feb. 26, as he stopped all 23 shots. Varlamov is 11-7-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. He will face his former Capital teammates, who are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.06 goals per game.