Varlamov will be in the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It will be Varlamov's first start of the season. Varlamov is solidified as the backup goaltender to Ilya Sorokin with the Islanders and should get 25-30 starts this season. Varlamov was 11-9-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .913 save percentage last season. Varlamov lost his only game against the Sabres last season, but it was not his fault as he stopped 33 shots in a 1-0 defeat.