Varlamov will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders play back-to-back on the weekend and Ilya Sorokin will start Sunday against the Rangers. Varlamov defeated the Ducks in his last start, stopping 22 shots in a 6-1 win. Varlamov is 7-7-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. The Senators are averaging 3.16 goals, 15th in the NHL.