Varlamov will be in the crease for Saturday's home game against Colorado, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 6-2 win over Carolina. In his previous two starts this season, Varlamov has stopped 55 of 60 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Yields three goals Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Emerges victorious•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod for first start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting preseason game•