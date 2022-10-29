Varlamov will be in the crease for Saturday's home game against Colorado, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Friday's 6-2 win over Carolina. In his previous two starts this season, Varlamov has stopped 55 of 60 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record.