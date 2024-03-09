Varlamov will defend the road net Sunday against Anaheim, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Varlamov has gone 6-7-3 this season with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 18 appearances. He will get the first half of the Islanders' back-to-back, which could set up Ilya Sorokin to play in Monday's road matchup against the Kings. The Ducks rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.62 goals per contest.
