Varlamov will defend the road net Monday against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov is coming off a 37-save performance last Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He has a 3-2-0 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and a .913 save percentage.
