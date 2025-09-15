Head coach Patrick Roy said Monday that Varlamov (knee) is skating, but he isn't yet sure whether the goaltender will be ready for the start of training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov missed most of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing knee surgery in December, but he was projected to resume skating in mid-August, and he appears to be on track in his recovery. Roy suggested that general manager Mathieu Darche could have more insight on Varlamov's status for the start of training camp. Varlamov will have increased competition for backup netminder duties behind Ilya Sorokin ahead of the 2025-26 regular season after the Islanders signed David Rittich to a one-year contract during the offseason.