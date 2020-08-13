Varlamov made 24 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals during Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Caps struck twice on the power play to build a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but Varlamov shut the door the rest of the way while Braden Holtby crumbled in the other crease. Varlamov has allowed two goals or less in four of his five playoff starts, winning all four of them, and he'll carry a .930 save percentage into Game 2 on Friday.