Varlamov made 20 saves Monday in a 3-1 victory at Buffalo.
The lone ding on Varlamov's box score was a power-play tally by Victor Olofsson just 100 seconds into the first period. The 32-year-old has won four of his last five starts to up his record to 7-2-2 on the year. Varlamov will take a superb 1.89 GAA and .931 save percentage into his next appearance, although he's likely to get the night off for Tuesday's rematch with the Sabres.
