Varlamov posted a 41-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Varlamov turned in arguably his best game of the season, which was his third shutout of the campaign and his first since Nov. 2. The 35-year-old has won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of 11 goals in that span. He's up to 11-8-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. With the Islanders in the thick of the playoff race, head coach Patrick Roy has gone with the hot hand in goal, which has led to Varlamov eating into Ilya Sorokin's playing time.