Varlamov posted a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Varlamov played with a lead for a majority of the contest, but he still had to be sharp in a goaltending duel with Spencer Martin. The Islanders got goals from Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin to help Varlamov earn his first win of the season. The 35-year-old netminder has allowed three goals on 77 shots over two starts while seeing a small workload behind Ilya Sorokin, who will handle the majority of the time between the pipes. The shutout was the 39th of Varlamov's career.