Varlamov (upper body) has yet to resume skating according to coach Lane Lambert, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Monday.

The fact that the team continues to call Varlamov day-to-day seems insincere considering he is not even skating yet. Given the latest update, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting the netminder to suit up in any of the Isles' next three contests, though he hasn't been officially ruled out beyond Tuesday's clash with Vancouver. Even once cleared to play, Varlamov figures to remain the second-choice option behind Ilya Sorokin.