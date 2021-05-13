Varlamov (undisclosed) once again didn't practice with the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated several times that he isn't worried about Varlamov and that he expects him to be on the ice Friday. Assuming this is true, then Varlamov should have plenty of time to prepare for the Penguins, who the Islanders will open up the playoffs against on Sunday.