Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stopping pucks Saturday

Varlamov will defend the home cage in Saturday's matchup versus Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has faltered a bit lately with three straight losses and an .875 save percentage, so he could be on thin ice. He'll get the nod on the first half of back-to-back games, though, so Thomas Greiss will likely get the nod Sunday versus Carolina. Washington will be a tough test, as it ranks fifth with 3.50 goals per game.