Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stopping pucks Saturday
Varlamov will defend the home cage in Saturday's matchup versus Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has faltered a bit lately with three straight losses and an .875 save percentage, so he could be on thin ice. He'll get the nod on the first half of back-to-back games, though, so Thomas Greiss will likely get the nod Sunday versus Carolina. Washington will be a tough test, as it ranks fifth with 3.50 goals per game.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers again•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Rattled by Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws start Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Waiting on wins in 2020•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.