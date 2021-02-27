Varlamov will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Ilya Sorokin likely will get the start for Sunday's rematch against the Penguins. Varlamov has been elite for the Islanders this year with a .928 save percentage and a 2.06 GAA through 15 appearances, although he's 0-2-1 with an .898 save percentage against the Pens.