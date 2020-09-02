Varlamov turned away 28 of 32 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 5.

It would be difficult to pin blame on Varlamov this one. Two of the Flyers' goals came via deflection and another was a one-timer on an odd-man rush. Varlamov and the Islanders remain in good position with a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6. He'll take a .929 postseason save percentage into that tilt Thursday.