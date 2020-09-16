Varlamov turned aside 36 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Tampa Bay.
Varlamov was locked in for the Islanders, his only blemish coming on a Victor Hedman blast from the slot after Varlamov had kicked out a massive rebound. Since allowing five goals in the series opener, Varlamov has responded with a .931 save percentage over the last four games. If he can replicate this level of play in Game 6 on Thursday, the Islanders will have a puncher's chance of pushing the series to its limit.
