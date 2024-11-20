Varlamov surrendered one goal on 31 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.

Varlamov couldn't win a third straight start, but he has given up no more than two goals in his last four outings. The 36-year-old was bested by Rasmus Andersson on a power-play tally in the third period, and the Flames also converted two of their three shootout attempts. Varlamov is down to a 3-3-2 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage over eight starts. He continues to back up Ilya Sorokin, but Varlamov has gotten a start roughly once a week -- that's enough action to be worth a look in fantasy. The Islanders' five-game road trip ends Thursday in a matchup with the Red Wings.