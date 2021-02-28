Varlamov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
Varlamov has been a strong fantasy starter this season, but he ran into a hot Pens' squad on Saturday night. He's 6-2-2 with one shutout in his last 10 starts. Varlamov has stepped up from a platoon role last season into the clear number one role and that's great news for those that took a chance on him on draft day.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stopping pucks vs. Penguins•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Backstops victory•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Back in win column•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Guarding net Monday•