Varlamov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

Varlamov has been a strong fantasy starter this season, but he ran into a hot Pens' squad on Saturday night. He's 6-2-2 with one shutout in his last 10 starts. Varlamov has stepped up from a platoon role last season into the clear number one role and that's great news for those that took a chance on him on draft day.