Varlamov turned aside 26 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
After giving up only one goal in Game 1, Varlamov was stout in net again to help give the Isles a commanding series lead. They'll look to finish off the Panthers and complete the series sweep Wednesday afternoon.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tames the kitties•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Up-and-down season to date•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Canucks in shootout•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Vancouver•