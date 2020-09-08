Varlamov surrendered five goals on 25 shots in relief of Thomas Greiss in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Neither goalie was particularly effective in Monday's game. Varlamov has now allowed 14 goals over his last three outings, but two of those contests went into overtime. His struggles have made for a tough decision for head coach Barry Trotz regarding his starting netminder for Wednesday's Game 2.