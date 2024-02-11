Varlamov made 19 saves on 22 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flames in Saturday. Calgary scored two empty-netters in the third period.

Varlamov has a sparkling reputation as one of the NHL's best backups, but he's in the midst of a painful 0-3-2 run in his last six starts. And he hasn't won since Dec. 13 against Anaheim. Varlamov did miss three weeks with a lower-body injury in January, but he continues to struggle to find his groove. Some of the struggles of the Islanders' netminding tandem have been the result of poor defense. With the arrival of new coach Patrick Roy, the team is starting to buy into a more aggressive defensive structure, which will ultimately benefit both twinetenders. Watch for Varlamov, who has a strong relationship with Roy from his days in Colorado, to get a fair number of starts going forward to better balance Ilya Sorokin's workload. Varlamov's slump will end soon, and the team's new structure could result in better results for fantasy managers.