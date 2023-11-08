Varlamov turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The Islanders held a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but for the second straight game they suffered a late meltdown, and Varlamov couldn't steal a win for his squad. It was a tough comedown after the veteran netminder had recorded back-to-back shutouts in his prior two starts, but Varlamov will likely remain in a timeshare with Ilya Sorokin until the younger goalie regains his form.