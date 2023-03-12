Varlamov allowed five goals on 27 shots in the Islanders' 5-1 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Varlamov surrendered two goals in the first period and another three markers in the third frame. He dropped to 11-8-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 21 contests this season. Saturday's outing was the 34-year-old's first start since his 23-save shutout over Winnipeg on Feb. 26.