Varlamov is between the pipes for Game 4 against visiting Tampa Bay on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has fallen in back-to-back games after reeling off four straight victories that closed out Boston and gave the Islanders an early 1-0 series lead against the Lightning. With New York down 2-1, he'll need to be extra sharp to even the series with Game 5 looming back down in Tampa.