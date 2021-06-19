Varlamov is between the pipes for Game 4 against visiting Tampa Bay on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has fallen in back-to-back games after reeling off four straight victories that closed out Boston and gave the Islanders an early 1-0 series lead against the Lightning. With New York down 2-1, he'll need to be extra sharp to even the series with Game 5 looming back down in Tampa.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops second straight to Lightning•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Game 3 starter•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Winning streak halted•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Returns for second period•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Heads to locker room•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First off Tuesday•