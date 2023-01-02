Varlamov (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Islanders returned netminder Cory Schneider to AHL Bridgeport. Varlamov, who had been out since Dec. 17, will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Vancouver.
