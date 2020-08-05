Varlamov made 19 saves during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The netminder can't be faulted for the result -- the first two Florida goals were scored on the power play, while the third came off a failed clearing attempt by the Isles defense -- but it's still a missed opportunity to put the series to bed. Varlamov should be back between the pipes for Game 4 on Friday.