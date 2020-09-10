Varlamov made 19 saves Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

It was a tough outcome for Varlamov, who appeared to be screened on Victor Hedman's first-period point blast and had no chance on Nikita Kucherov's game-winning one-timer with nine seconds left in regulation. Moral victories are of little solace in the postseason, but it was an encouraging performance by Varlamov after he had yielded 14 goals over his previous three starts.