Varlamov stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

The netminder left the game in the second period after a collision with Lucas Raymond to be checked for a concussion, but Varlamov was able to return in the third period. While he was off the ice, Ilya Sorokin gave up Detroit's third goal. The loss evened Varlamov's record at 2-2-0, and he sports a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage as the Islanders' No. 2 goalie.