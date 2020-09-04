Varlamov made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

The Islanders were the better team for much of the night -- Philadelphia had just seven shots on goal at the game's midway point -- but the Flyers were opportunistic on the few scoring chances they did generate. It resulted in the first five-spot against Varlamov in the playoffs, and he's now given up nine goals on 63 shots (.857 save percentage) over the past two games.