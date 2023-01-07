Varlamov allowed four goals on 21 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Varlamov gave up three of the goals in the first period, and the Islanders' offense -- sans Mathew Barzal (lower body) -- couldn't cover the damage. A lower-body injury cost Varlamov about two weeks, and this return performance didn't give him a great case to eat into Ilya Sorokin's playing time. Varlamov is at 8-4-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 13 starts this season. The Islanders begin a homestand Tuesday versus the Stars.